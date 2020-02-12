Get a job: Double Fine, Insomniac, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

At Disbelief we value work-life balance, and want to create an alternative to the crunch-culture prevalent in game development. We also believe strongly in investing in our talent and our team. Disbelief is a place to puzzle out the solutions to cutting-edge problems in graphics and engine programming, but also a place where people can grow their careers and skill sets as valued members of a stable and close knit team.

Currently, we’re looking for a programmer. This opportunity is for a full-time position in Cambridge, MA or Chicago, IL. Programmers at Disbelief are called on to develop and debug in a variety of areas from game play to core engine programming. You are expected to learn new systems and projects as you grow as a developer. You are also expected to use your knowledge to solve problems both you and others in your team have

Location: Espoo, Finland

We are looking for a Lead Environment Artist to join the Vanguard core game development team where you’d be responsible for the creation of levels within a cross discipline team. Leading your team, you’ll have a major role in developing the look of the environments and contributing to the overall experience in a live multiplayer environment.

Join our Vanguard development team and hop on a one of a kind journey where you will be creating all-new Remedy Entertainment experiences

Location: Austin, Texas

ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc. is looking for an Environment Artist for our next game project. As an Environment Artist, you will be responsible for creating assets, assembling levels, and lighting of scenes.

Responsibilities:

Create models and materials for assets which will be used to populate the game spaces.

Collaborate with Level Designers and Art Director to create compelling and visually interesting playable environments.

Adhere to performance specifications to ensure that game environments and assets are optimized.

Set up technical requirements associated with building spaces for games - collision, culling, etc.

Effectively communicate and update leadership regarding progress throughout the steps of the art creation process.

Location: San Francisco, California

Double Fine has an immediate opening for a full time, permanent Multiplayer Network Programmer for its San Francisco development studio to work on an unannounced game. You’ll be responsible for the design, development and maintenance of server architecture, core systems and gameplay features for an online multiplayer game.

Applicants should have a strong preference for working in a highly creative, innovative, and nimble development environment, where collaboration with design, art, tech, production, and other disciplines is standard. Knowledge or experience with the Unreal Engine is a strong plus, as is previous experience supporting game features and/or development tools. Good problem solving skills, the ability to work well and communicate effectively with others, and a passion for the process of developing creative, high-quality games are all key qualifications.

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a Lead Project Manager to help us achieve greatness. This role would lead the development/production of a specific project. The lead would ensure on time delivery at the highest level of quality through strategic planning and team leadership. Project Management is responsible for ensuring that a title ships on time, within budget, and at the highest level of excellence through leadership, planning, problem solving, and decision making, by managing the production aspects of development cycles from inception to release by overseeing production and project management staff and contractors. Our Lead PM will be accountable for defining project scope and delivery schedules, planning technologies, and ensuring sufficient production resource allocation, and collaborates with project leadership and other project managers.