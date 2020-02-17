Jordnian mobile publisher Tamatem nets $3.5 million to expand globally

Jordanian mobile game publisher Tamatem has netted $3.5 million in Series A funding to increase its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) mobile market and expand globally.

The funding round was led by existing investor Wamda Capital and backed up by Modern Electronics Company and North Base Media.

Tamatem has amassed over 75 million downloads and boasts 3.5 million users in the Arabic speaking market, and now intends to expand beyond its regional boundaries into other "emerging and underserved markets."

"Lots of startups in the Middle East feel their market potential is limited to this region. I love seeing startups expand beyond those boundaries and I am proud that the team at Tamatem is now looking beyond just the Arabic speaking market," commented company CEO Hussam Hammo.

"I believe this latest round of funding will allow us to deliver on our vision of becoming the top mobile games publisher for every underserved emerging market in the world.”

The news comes almost two years to the day after Tamatem secured $2.5 million to step up its localization efforts in the MENA region.