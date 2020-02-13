Come to GDC and see how Mortal Kombat 11 's revamped tutorial mode was built!

It can be tricky to introduce new players to fighting games, which have a reputation for being complex and competitive.

Few studios know this better than Mortal Kombat maker NetherRealm, and at GDC next month you'll get a unique opportunity to learn all about how the NetherRealm team revamped their approach to tutorializing complex fighting game mechanics!

In a GDC 2020 Design track talk on "Mastering Kombat: Designing an Empowering Tutorial Mode for 'Mortal Kombat 11'" NetherRealm's Brian Keschinger will reveal how NetherRealm Studios leveraged its insight into player segments to build tutorial lessons that pace out content through various forms of feedback, and created a flexible structure to equip players with the knowledge they desire for their style of play.

Though the content of this talk will be delivered through a fighting game, Keschinger aims to ensure his approach will be accessible to anyone interested in teaching mechanics to a wide playerbase of varying skill levels.

No prior knowledge of fighting games or experience designing tutorials is necessary, and you can expect to walk away with new insight into how NetherRealm created a foundation to better onboard players, increase player engagement, and build sustainably for future projects, all through a flexible roadmap for diverse player types, and teaching content via various visual and auditory methods!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech