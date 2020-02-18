Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 18, 2020
Report: Nintendo facing global Switch shortage because of coronavirus

February 18, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo could be facing a global Switch shortage as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Anonymous sources have told the outlet that supply issues in China might soon begin to affect output at Nintendo's assembly factory in Vietnam, which is where consoles bound for the U.S. are constructed. 

They claim that because Switch shipments for February and March are already en route to the States, consumers in the West likely won't feel the impact of those supply shortages until April. 

Nintendo itself echoed those remarks, and explained that while there hasn't been a "major Impact" on Switch shipments to the U.S. as yet, problems may arise if the coronavirus continues to spread.  

"We do not see any major impact on the shipment to the U.S. currently, but we will remain vigilant and take steps if necessary," a Nintendo spokesperson told Bloomberg. "It’s possible the supply would be affected by the virus if it becomes more widespread and prolonged."

The console maker has already told consumers in Japan to expect Switch production and shipping delays because of the coronavirus, with Nintendo chief exec Shuntaro Furukawa explaining the outbreak will cause "unavoidable" disruption to production in China.

