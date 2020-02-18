Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 18, 2020
Remedy is preparing to jump into the live service arena with ' Vanguard '

February 18, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Control and Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment is preparing to jump into the live service arena with a new project codenamed 'Vanguard.' 

Outlining the project during its year in review, Remedy explained that Vanguard is currently being developed by a team of 15 people, and will be a "long-lasting service-based game" that will include "selected Remedy features." 

The Finnish studio said it currently has an internally playable first development version of the game, and is proceeding to pre-production. 

It's interesting to see Remedy look towards the live-service market, which can be highly profitable but also fairly tough to crack. While the model has delivered plenty of success stories including Destiny 2, Fortnite, and Rainbow Six Siege, there have also some cautionary tales like Anthem and Fallout 76

Along with Vanguard, Remedy is also working on two paid expansions for Control, single-player experiences for Smilegate's popular online first-person shooter Crossfire, and an unannounced third project.

