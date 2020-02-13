Watch GDC 2020 speakers (try to) pitch you their talks -- in 60 seconds or less!

Hey game makers, one month remains until Game Developers Conference kicks off in San Francisco!

As you're scrolling through this year's session schedule and planning out how to spend your time, organizers want to quickly remind you today that a bunch of GDC speakers have taken the time to make 60-second (ish) pitch videos for their talks!

As always, these "Flash Forward" videos are great encapsulations of what makes GDC talks great: they're fun, lovable, and informative. Some are already online, and many more are coming soon!

Plus, they're easy to watch: Just head over to the official GDC YouTube channel, which is chock full of great GDC content and adding new (and brief) Flash Forward videos from GDC 2020 speakers. Each is a personalized pitch for why you should make time in your busy schedule to check out a given talk while you're attending GDC!

We've once again organized these GDC 2020 Flash Forward pitches into a playlist (embedded below) and added more information about each speaker and a link to their talk in the description of their video. Have a look!

You can find lots more great videos over on the official GDC YouTube channel, which is also regularly updated with new talks recorded at GDCs through the ages. Subscribe, and you'll be the first to know about when new videos are added to the channel!

For more details on these speakers' talks and many more, head over to the GDC 2020 Session Scheduler! There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 16th through the 20th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech