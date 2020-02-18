Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 18, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 18, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 18, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Following Project Nova 's 'end', CCP won't be as public with its early projects

Following Project Nova's 'end', CCP won't be as public with its early projects

February 18, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
February 18, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

CCP’s Project Nova is no more, though the studio says the concept behind it will live on. The project was revealed a few years back, but the hubbub around it and now its 'cancellation' has CCP rethinking how it shares information on potential new releases with its community.

A spokesperson for EVE Online developer CCP said as much in a reply to a Reddit thread on Nova’s cancellation, explaining that the studio will likely stay quiet on projects in the early stage of development from here on out.

“We are moving away from publicly announcing our internal project codenames and will wait until we’re ready for a full reveal,” explains that CCP dev. “We want to show you rather than tell you how we have evolved this concept and we’re looking forward to doing so when the time comes to present this concept as a fully-fledged game.”

They also note that, internally, the cancellation of Nova is more of an evolution than anything, and something fellow developers will know is not an entirely unsurprising turn for a project in the early stages of development.

“We're continuing to develop our sci-fi multiplayer shooter game concept, actively evolving it beyond the original scope for what was formerly codenamed Project Nova. […] This decision was taken because Project Nova’s gameplay experience as presented at EVE Vegas '18 would not have achieved our ambitious goals for this concept,” reads the post.

“Moreover, it is very common for games in active development to evolve over time, often substantially. We remain committed to offering a rock-solid, action-oriented gameplay experience with stellar visuals, but due to significant changes in the scope and direction of our sci-fi multiplayer shooter game concept, it also made sense to update how we refer to this project internally. So, we are no longer using the codename Project Nova for this game concept.”

The Reykjavík-based team previously assigned to Project Nova remains at CCP, and has been dispersed to other projects, while development of that sci-fi multiplayer shooter concept will now be the primary focus of CCP’s London studio.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.18.20]
Lead Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank CA or Durham NC, California, United States
[02.18.20]
Mid to Senior Engine Programmer (Tools)
AfterThought
AfterThought — Henderson, Nevada, United States
[02.18.20]
Unreal Engine 4 Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[02.18.20]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image