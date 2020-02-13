The GDC 2020 schedule is now live; use it to make the most of your GDC!

With the Game Developers Conference roughly a month away, now is the time for attendees to start planning out what they're going to see and do to get the most out of their time at the event!

Conference organizers encourage you to take advantage of the free GDC 2020 Session Scheduler to lay out our week at the show in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate fashion.

If you've never used the Session Scheduler before, rest easy: it's pretty easy to get started. Simply select "Create Account" from the Session Scheduler page and provide a valid email address, then start adding talks to your personal GDC 2020 schedule.

When you have a Session Scheduler account you can download the companion GDC Mobile app and log in with your account credentials to access your personal GDC schedule on the go. As always, even if you already have the GDC Mobile app on your device, it's important that you update to the latest version!

The app allows users to view the full GDC 2020 session roster, create and export customized schedules, locate exhibitors on the Expo Floor, and directly request meetings with exhibitors via the app's 'Exhibitors' section.

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options

