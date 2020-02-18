Stadia support arrives on 19 non-Google Pixel phone models this week

Stadia’s mobile phone support has been limited to only three Google-made phones for much of its early launch, but Google has unveiled plans to bring the service to select Samsung, Razer, and ASUS mobile devices before the end of the month.

Come February 20, 19 new devices will be compatible with Stadia’s game streaming service, though anyone hoping to give any Stadia games a go will still need to have purchased an early adopter bundle or received a buddy pass from someone who did.

Those devices include 15 from the Samsung Galaxy line, the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2, and both the ASUS ROG Phone and ASUS ROG Phone II. A full list can be found here.

This announcement comes nearly 3 months into Stadia’s limited-launch, and one that comes shortly after Google came under fire for leaving Stadia users in the dark about many expected features. For what it’s worth, it looks to be one of the more feature-driven This Week on Stadia announcements the company has made since first opening Stadia’s gates to paying Founders and Primer Edition purchasers.

Outside of the weekly announcement format, Stadia head Phil Harrison also announced earlier into February that Stadia will open up the free portion of its data center-driven game streaming service “in the next few months,” though an official date has yet to be revealed.