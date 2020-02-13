Video: A game dev's guide to salary negotiation

In this 2019 GDC session Tara Brannigan, Robin Yang, and Elizabeth Sampat discuss why salary negotiation is important for your career in game development -- no matter who you are or where you start.

Their panel discussion on salary negotiation in the game industry was deeply insightful, as together they examined why you should never work for free and shared real-world examples and strategies for getting started with your own negotiations.

It was a useful and deeply relevant talk, so if you didn't have a chance to see it yet take advantage of the fact that this panel is now free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.