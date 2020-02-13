Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 18, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 18, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 18, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: AfterThought is hiring an Unreal Engine 4 Programmer

Get a job: AfterThought is hiring an Unreal Engine 4 Programmer

February 18, 2020 | By Staff
February 18, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Unreal Engine 4 Programmer, AfterThought

Location: Henderson, Nevada​

With a strong knowledge and experience with C++ and Unreal Gameplay framework, you will work on new and pre-existing gameplay systems for a multiplayer environment. As well as work on UI logic using Unreal Motion Graphics and have an in-depth understanding of Unreal's Replication System.

Additionally, you will write data-driven gameplay elements using DataTables and CurveTables and have experience or the capacity to learn and utilize the Gameplay Abilities System.

You have:

Extensive Knowledge of C++ and experience using Blueprints in Unreal Engine 4.

(Variables, Functions, Methods, Delegates, Classes, Arrays, Stack, Heap, Pointers, Virtual / Pure Virtual etc)

Experience working on Multiplayer games. 

(Replication, Netcode, Remote Procedure Calls)

Familiarity with the Gameplay Abilities System

A stellar portfolio that demonstrates your work or a show of contributions to open source projects, or both. Be able to debug complex problems in multiplayer environments using unreal engine profiling and debugging tools. Have the ability to effortlessly work in a team environment, using Git with other programmers as well as adapting to existing project code style. 

Backend experience a plus.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank CA or Durham NC, California, United States
[02.18.20]
Mid to Senior Engine Programmer (Tools)
AfterThought
AfterThought — Henderson, Nevada, United States
[02.18.20]
Unreal Engine 4 Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[02.18.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.17.20]
Senior Tools &amp; Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image