Get a job: AfterThought is hiring an Unreal Engine 4 Programmer

Location: Henderson, Nevada​

With a strong knowledge and experience with C++ and Unreal Gameplay framework, you will work on new and pre-existing gameplay systems for a multiplayer environment. As well as work on UI logic using Unreal Motion Graphics and have an in-depth understanding of Unreal's Replication System.

Additionally, you will write data-driven gameplay elements using DataTables and CurveTables and have experience or the capacity to learn and utilize the Gameplay Abilities System.

You have:

Extensive Knowledge of C++ and experience using Blueprints in Unreal Engine 4.

(Variables, Functions, Methods, Delegates, Classes, Arrays, Stack, Heap, Pointers, Virtual / Pure Virtual etc)

Experience working on Multiplayer games.

(Replication, Netcode, Remote Procedure Calls)

Familiarity with the Gameplay Abilities System

A stellar portfolio that demonstrates your work or a show of contributions to open source projects, or both. Be able to debug complex problems in multiplayer environments using unreal engine profiling and debugging tools. Have the ability to effortlessly work in a team environment, using Git with other programmers as well as adapting to existing project code style.

Backend experience a plus.

