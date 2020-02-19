Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Chat with Baba is You developer Arvi Teikari at 3PM EST

February 19, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Video

This year, indie sensation Baba Is You is taking the Game Developers Choice Awards by storm, after captivating players with its incredible progamming-logic-meets-nonsense-words-driven gameplay and earning two award nominations!

In advance of the 2020 awards ceremony, lead developer Arvi Teikari is dropping by the GDC Twitch channel starting at 3PM EST to discuss the making of the award-nominated game. If you'd like to learn how Baba is You works under the hood, you can ask Teikari your questions by joining Twitch chat during the stream. 

And for more game development interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

