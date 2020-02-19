THQ Nordic approves Gothic remake and confirms plans to open Barcelona studio

THQ Nordic has approved its proposed Gothic remake after receiving "unambiguous feedback" from those who played its recently released prototype.

The company released the playable Gothic teaser back in December to gauge interest in a possible remake of the classic RPG, and pledged to scrap the project entirely if it failed to win fans over.

In an update on Steam, however, the company revealed that 94.8 percent of fans voted to move ahead with the remake. That feedback comes from the 43,000 players who answered surveys and the 9,000 who left Steam reviews. Overall, the prototype was played by over 180,000 people.

In order to move ahead with the remake, THQ now plans to establish a studio in Barcelona and head into main production. Those interested in checking out the raw data from the prototype survey can do so by heading over to the Steam community forums.