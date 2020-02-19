Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Embracer-owned Koch Media acquires Let's Sing developer Voxler

February 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Koch Media has agreed to acquire French music game developer Voxler for an undisclosed fee. 

It marks the second acquisition in a day for THQ Nordic parent Embracer Group, which also owns Koch Media, following the company's earlier purchase of World War Z developer Saber Interactive. 

Voxler is best known for its work on the Let's Sing franchise, but has also created other karaoke titles including Now That's What I Call Sing and The Voice. It will continue to be led by current CEO Nicolas Delorme.

Outlining its reasoning for the move, Koch explained it is looking to "further extend and expand" its product portfolio into specialised segments of the gaming and entertainment market, and called the purchase a "natural step." 

"I am sure that the combined knowledge of our companies will open new opportunities within the music gaming market and underlines our growth ambitions as global entertainment content provider across all genres, target groups and distribution channels," said Koch chief exec Dr. Klemens Kundratitz. 

It's the latest notable move for Embracer, which purchased Koch Media for nearly $150 million in 2018, with the company having only just cut the ribbon on a trio of new studios in Slovakia, Sweden, and Seattle

Working through its various subsidiaries, Embracer has also acquired a number of developers including Tarsier Studios, Gunfire, and Milestone in recent months.

