Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 19, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 19, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 19, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn to design immersive game worlds the D&D way at GDC 2020!

Learn to design immersive game worlds the D&D way at GDC 2020!

February 19, 2020 | By Staff
February 19, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

Dungeons & Dragons is enjoying a renaissance these days, driven in part by a passionate community of YouTubers and streamers engrossed in the lore and mechanics of this classic tabletop role-playing game.

The folks at Wizards of the Coast are responsible for shepherding D&D (now in its 5th edition) towards a more immersive, inclusive design, and at the Game Developers Conference next month you'll see how they did it!

As part of the Board Game Design Summit Wizards of the Coast creative director Mike Mearls will present "Creating Immersion in Tabletop Games", an hour-long talk aimed at showing you how to synthesize world-building and rules design into a cohesive whole, best practices for creating terms and labels for their game's elements, and an understanding of how to use realism to make tabletop games more intuitive and authentic.

Using 4th edition D&D as a point of contrast, it illustrates the differences between a design that creates immersion and one that foils it and extends them into principles useful to any tabletop genre. 

Register now for GDC 2020

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Tenacious Entertainment
Tenacious Entertainment — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.18.20]
UI Artist / Designer
Purdue University
Purdue University — West Lafayette, Indiana, United States
[02.14.20]
Assistant Professor in Game Development and Design
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.14.20]
Gameplay Programmer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.14.20]
Senior Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image