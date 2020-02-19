PlayStation backs out of PAX East due to coronavirus concerns

Sony Interactive Entertainment has made the call to back out of PAX East, pulling both PlayStation’s own presence and SIE-owned studios like Naughty Dog from the show a week before the event’s start.

The news was shared in a brief update on the PlayStation blog, noting that the team feels backing out is “the safest option as the situation is changing daily.” Penny Arcade's PAX East convention is set to open its doors on February 27.

“Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”),” reads that post. “We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.”

The move marks the latest impact the ongoing epidemic has had on the game industry, following news that many China-based developers and companies have temporarily closed their doors to prevent infection and reports that production slows could cause delays for consoles like the Nintendo Switch.