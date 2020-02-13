Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

GDC 2020: Plans for a successful and safe event

GDC 2020: Plans for a successful and safe event

February 20, 2020 | By Staff
February 20, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Serious, GDC

As the Game Developers Conference approaches next month, we would like to reiterate how much we care about the global game development ecosystem & the health of our attendees, and would like to thank you for supporting us and the rest of the community.

We wanted to update you on our preparation for the event as we once again welcome you back to San Francisco.

We believe that, based on the strict U.S. quarantine around coronavirus and a large number of enhanced on-site measures, we are able to execute a safe and successful event for our community. Locally, the Department of Health for both the State of California and the City of San Francisco support the convening of public events. See their statements here: CDPH, SFDPH

We are also continuing to follow the latest CDC and WHO guidance, following in the footsteps of other large international events that are taking place successfully at the Moscone Center.

- The GDC team

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

 

