GTA IV to return to Steam after cutting Games for Windows Live support

GTA IV to return to Steam after cutting Games for Windows Live support

February 19, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Grand Theft Auto IV’s exodus from Steam wasn’t a permanent one; the decade-old game is headed back to the platform, but must sacrifice its multiplayer to do so.

GTA IV was pulled from sale on Steam last month after developer Rockstar Games made it known that it could no longer generate keys to  sell new copies of the game due to its reliance on the now-defunct Games for Windows Live service.

The decision to pull the game from Steam prompted assumptions that it might instead show up on Rockstar’s own launch, but instead the studio has announced that Grand Theft Auto IV will once again land on Steam next month.

That March 19 relaunch is billed as Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition and includes the Episodes from Liberty City DLC but won’t offer online multiplayer (or one of the radio stations found in the original).

