February 20, 2020
February 20, 2020
UK studio Ultimatum Games has shut down after four years

February 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
UK developer Ultimatum Games has shut down after four years. The news was shared on Twitter by founder and managing director Shahid Ahmad.

Ahmad established the company after stepping down as Sony Computer Entertainment Europe's head of strategic content back in 2015, where he spent a decade building up a reputation as one of the company's biggest indie advocates

Under his leadership Ultimatum worked as a support studio for notable companies including Sega, Creative Assembly, and Smilegate, and also helped create Virtue Reality, a mobile title designed to challenge Muslim stereotypes, in collaboration with charity Islamic Relief. 

"There will be no media obituary, just this sad, solitary tweet," he wrote. "We are shutting down Ultimatum Games. It lasted just over four years. We tried, we tried everything, but I wasn’t good enough, that’s what it boils down to."

