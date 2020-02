Newsbrief: Scottish studio Tag Games has relocated to a bigger office in its home city of Dundee so it can expand its workforce by 50 percent in 2020.

The company, which has worked on over 60 titles since being founded in 2006, invested £200,000 to build its new headquarters, which it says will support its broader expansion plan.

As well as creating its own properties, Tag has supported development on a number of notable franchises over the years, including Pocket Mortys, CSR 2, Angry Birds Action, and Prison Architect: Mobile.