Around 20 employees laid off at mobile studio Kixeye

There have been around 20 layoffs at mobile developer Kixeye following its acquisition by Stillfront Group last year.

Stillfront purchased the strategy game maker for an initial $90 million, grabbing its entire portfolio of live service titles in the process. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, however, Stillfront has since "trimmed the organization somewhat" in order to establish the "new" Kixeye operations.

"When we made the acquisition, Kixeye consisted of two 'operations,' One with focus on developing Kixeye's four strong IPs and one with full focus on developing the MMO product Kingdom Maker," explained Stillfront Group chief exec Jorgen Larsson.

"Before the transaction took place, the assets pertaining to the development of Kingdom Maker were divested to Global Worldwide. During the Autumn we have focused on setting up the 'new' Kixeye operations with focus on the four existing IPs as well as development of new titles. We have trimmed the organization somewhat as a natural step after the split and therefore around 20 persons have left their positions with us."

Stillfront explained the cuts will have no effect on Kixeye's business or video game portfolio, which includes titles like War Commander, Battle Pirates, Vega Conflict, and War Commander: Rogue Assault.