Video: Inside the AI systems of Final Fantasy XV

In this 2018 GDC talk, Square Enix's Youichiro Miyake offers up a behind-the-scenes look at the design and development of Final Fantasy XV's three primary AI systems.

It was a rare look at how Square Enix designed these systems for as much reuse as possible, while also being capable of handling widely differing tasks to help reduce designers' workloads.

It was a fascinating look inside the development of a major Final Fantasy game, and now it's completely free to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

