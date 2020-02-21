Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 21, 2020
The Witcher 3 earns $50 million on Steam in 18 months to hop revenue tiers

February 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
The Witcher 3 has pulled in revenues of $50 million on Steam since October 1, 2018, pushing the popular RPG into the top tier of the store's revenue sharing system. 

Changes made by Valve to Steam's revenue share rates back in October 2018 allowed any title that earned over $50 million to nab an 80 percent cut on future sales -- compared to the basic 30 percent rate offered by the marketplace.

The change was made so that Steam would remain an attractive proposition for successful games, and came shortly before the Epic Games Store tried to set a new precedent by granting developers an 88 percent revenue cut as standard. 

Despite launching back in 2015, The Witcher 3 remains a big earner for CD Projekt Red, with the company boasting of "continued strong sales" in its recent financials. The title had sold over 20 million copies as of June 2019, and has likely added a few more sales since launching on the Nintendo Switch late last year. 

It also recently saw a notable uptick in players on Steam following the success of Netflix's television adaptation, even though the popular show is based on the books as opposed to CD Projekt's game series.

