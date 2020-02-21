Take-Two forms new internal studio to finish Kerbal Space Program 2

Take-Two has established a new in-house studio to push ahead with the development of Kerbal Space Program 2.

Star Theory Games was originally tapped to create the sequel, however, franchise custodian Take-Two has now decided to hand the reins over to an internal team that'll produce the title under the watchful eye of publisher Private Division.

As reported by VGC, some members of the original Star Theory team, including studio head Jeremy Ables and creative director Nate Simpson, have been brought into the new (as yet unnamed) studio, meaning there'll be some level of continuity.

It's unclear if Star Theory will continue to be involved with the project in some capacity, or when exactly the title will launch -- with Take-Two having already moved its release date from this fiscal year to the next.

"The decision to open our own studio and move development in-house allows us to provide the development team with the necessary time and resources to complete development of KSP 2 at the quality level we all want to deliver our players," explained a Private Division spokesperson.

"Our goal -- and the goal of our developers -- is to provide our community with the highest level gaming experience with Kerbal Space Program 2."