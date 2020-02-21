Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 21, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 21, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 21, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Take-Two forms new internal studio to finish Kerbal Space Program 2

Take-Two forms new internal studio to finish Kerbal Space Program 2

February 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
February 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Take-Two has established a new in-house studio to push ahead with the development of Kerbal Space Program 2

Star Theory Games was originally tapped to create the sequel, however, franchise custodian Take-Two has now decided to hand the reins over to an internal team that'll produce the title under the watchful eye of publisher Private Division. 

As reported by VGC, some members of the original Star Theory team, including studio head Jeremy Ables and creative director Nate Simpson, have been brought into the new (as yet unnamed) studio, meaning there'll be some level of continuity.

It's unclear if Star Theory will continue to be involved with the project in some capacity, or when exactly the title will launch -- with Take-Two having already moved its release date from this fiscal year to the next. 

"The decision to open our own studio and move development in-house allows us to provide the development team with the necessary time and resources to complete development of KSP 2 at the quality level we all want to deliver our players," explained a Private Division spokesperson.

"Our goal -- and the goal of our developers -- is to provide our community with the highest level gaming experience with Kerbal Space Program 2."

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[02.21.20]
Senior Game Designer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Pattaya, Thailand
[02.21.20]
Senior Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.21.20]
Lead Environment Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.21.20]
Art Outsourcing Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image