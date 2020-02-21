Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 21, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 21, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 21, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Crytek's lawsuit against Star Citizen devs ends in settlement

Crytek's lawsuit against Star Citizen devs ends in settlement

February 21, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
February 21, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC

Crytek and Star Citizen developers Cloud Imperium Games and Roberts Space Industries have agreed to settle their years-long legal dispute, though terms of that arrangement remain unknown.

The brief document filed this week notes that both parties will move to jointly file to have the case dismissed within 30 days of the settlement agreement.

Beyond that, there aren’t many details on what this conclusion entails. Last we heard, a filing suggested that Crytek itself was attempting to dismiss the lawsuit (temporarily), with the intent of refiling if or when CIG releases Squadron 42, the Star Citizen spin-off wrapped up in the whole dispute.

The original suit against CIG and RSI was filed back in 2017, and accused the development duo of copyright infringement and breach of contract for switching Star Citizen’s engine from Crytek’s CryEngine to Amazon’s Lumberyard engine in 2016. Another part of the dispute centers around the development of Squadron 42, with Crytek alleging that the original license agreement for CryEngine barred the companies from using the engine in a standalone, non-Star Citizen game.

At the time, CIG called the lawsuit “meritless,” and later filed its own motion to dismiss in 2018 on the grounds that CIG and RSI’s actions didn’t violate the game license agreement.

Related Jobs

Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[02.20.20]
Jr Performance Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.20]
Sr Lighting Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — BURBANK, California, United States
[02.20.20]
Sr Character TD
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.20]
Lead Level Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image