Crytek's lawsuit against Star Citizen devs ends in settlement

Crytek and Star Citizen developers Cloud Imperium Games and Roberts Space Industries have agreed to settle their years-long legal dispute, though terms of that arrangement remain unknown.

The brief document filed this week notes that both parties will move to jointly file to have the case dismissed within 30 days of the settlement agreement.

Beyond that, there aren’t many details on what this conclusion entails. Last we heard, a filing suggested that Crytek itself was attempting to dismiss the lawsuit (temporarily), with the intent of refiling if or when CIG releases Squadron 42, the Star Citizen spin-off wrapped up in the whole dispute.

The original suit against CIG and RSI was filed back in 2017, and accused the development duo of copyright infringement and breach of contract for switching Star Citizen’s engine from Crytek’s CryEngine to Amazon’s Lumberyard engine in 2016. Another part of the dispute centers around the development of Squadron 42, with Crytek alleging that the original license agreement for CryEngine barred the companies from using the engine in a standalone, non-Star Citizen game.

At the time, CIG called the lawsuit “meritless,” and later filed its own motion to dismiss in 2018 on the grounds that CIG and RSI’s actions didn’t violate the game license agreement.