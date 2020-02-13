Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 21, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 21, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 21, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Don't miss all these insightful interviews with alt.ctrl.GDC 2020 devs!

Don't miss all these insightful interviews with alt.ctrl.GDC 2020 devs!

February 21, 2020 | By Staff
February 21, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design, GDC, alt ctrl gdc

As you finalize plans for attending the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, organizers want to ensure you don't overlook a very unique part of the show: the alt.ctrl.GDC showcase!

This eclectic array of offbeat, unique, and just plain interesting alternative controllers is open to all GDC 2020 attendees and will make its seventh appearance at the conference Wed-Fri, March 18th through 20th in the Moscone Convention Center. 

Each of these one-of-a-kind games has a remarkable origin story, and the Gamasutra team have been publishing a series of interviews with this year's alt.ctrl.GDC participants that shed light on where their creations come from and how they're built.

They've already covered about half of the 20+ games in this year's showcase, with more on the way, so make time to check them out before GDC arrives next month. Expect to learn more about what to see at GDC this year, where these remarkable games came from, and how you might apply lessons learned by their creators to your own work!

Wataru Nakano x MIYAZAWORKS' The Sword and Bruce and Box 

The Sword tasks players with guessing weights to correctly (and heroically) pull a sword from the stone, and Bruce and Box needs them to hide and keep themselves covered up with a box.

Cursed!

Cursed! is a game of competitive magic potion making, with players battling for the spellbook and cauldron in order to cure themselves of some nasty afflictions.

Milk! That! Cow!

Milk! That! Cow! is a ridiculous cow-milking showdown where players need to pull udders to tap buttons, filling up a bucket which another player must collect the milk in. 

Guilty Smells

Guilty Smells tests players' sense of smell, having them act as a food-sniffing dog seeking to hunt down those "guilty" of bringing foreign influences into American life.

Ozone

Ozone puts a pair of players in gas masks, tasking them with communicating problems about their partner's breathing apparatus without being able to speak.

Kaleida

Kaleida tasks players with shooting down incoming ships, but does so through turning the universe with a crystalline controller that feels right out of an alien starship.

Twined

Twined tasks players with working together to jump higher and higher while they're tied together, using communication and separate sliders to reach new heights.

Each of these interviews offers a unique perspective on a remarkable game, one of which may win the coveted alt.ctrl.GDC Award at the Independent Games Festival ceremony during GDC, with judging taking place on-site!

No matter who wins, all GDC 2020 attendees who stop by the alt.ctrl.GDC exhibit will have the chance to play all of these inventive and innovative games using unique, one-of-a-kind controllers. -- and it may be your only chance to do so! 

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.21.20]
Senior Systems Designer
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[02.21.20]
Senior Game Designer
Embodied Inc.
Embodied Inc. — Pasadena, California, United States
[02.20.20]
Jr Performance Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.20.20]
Lead Level Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image