Pokemon -inspired MMO Temtem passes 500,000 copies sold

February 21, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Temtem, developer CremaGames’ take on the monster collecting genre, has officially surpassed 500,000 worldwide sales.

News of that milestone comes one month after Temtem launched into early access on Steam, and accompanies a handful of infographics on decisions players have made shared over on the game’s Twitter account.

“We wanted to thank everyone for their support, and take a look at how we are doing so far. There is so much more yet to come,” tweeted the team. “Curious about what exactly is in store for Temtem? We know! We hear you, and know you want to gaze into the future with us: the roadmap is being polished and on its way! Thank you for supporting Temtem! Happy taming!”

