Video: Applying level design techniques to Subsurface Circular's dialogue

In this 2018 GDC session, Bithell Games' Mike Bithell picks apart the process used to create the conversation trees of Subsurface Circular, and explains how their flow mirrors that of conventional level design.

If you've ever wanted to see a level designer's toolkit applied to conversation design, this is a great talk to watch, as Bithell walks through the Subsurface Circular design process and reveals the pros and cons of this approach.

It was an intriguing session, and now you can watch it completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

