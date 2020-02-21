Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

GeForce Now passes 1 million signups during free trial period

February 21, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Nvidia’s take on a cloud streaming service has crossed 1 million signups across both GeForce Now’s free option and the 90-day free trial of its paid tier.

The service itself only went live on February 4, though it was up and running in beta before that and it’s not mentioned if the 1 million signups include beta users.

Nvidia discussed some of those first-month impressions in a blog post, noting that the company aims to fine tune the service during its early launch and transition out of beta.

Similar to Google Stadia, GeForce Now offers its subscribers the ability to stream gameplay from its data centers to in-home devices. While offerings like Stadia ask players to purchase games as they would any other closed ecosystem-console, GeForce Now totes the ability for players to access already owned titles on platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Not all publishers are on board with that pitch, however. Activision Blizzard pulled GeForce Now support for its expansive suite of games one week after the service went live, saying that its participation in the beta period didn’t grant Nvidia the go-ahead to include its library in the full launch. Bethesda followed suit one week later.

Nvidia lightly addresses that early road block in the post, saying “this trial is an important transitional period where gamers, developers and publishers can try the premium experience with minimal commitment while we continue to refine our offering.”

“As we approach a paid service, some publishers may choose to remove games before the trial period ends,” reads the post. “Ultimately, they maintain control over their content and decide whether the game you purchase includes streaming on GeForce Now. Meanwhile, others will bring games back as they continue to realize GeForce Now’s value. As the transition period comes to completion, game removals should be few and far between, with new games added to GeForce Now each week.”

