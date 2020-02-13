Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Double Fine, Insomniac, and more are hiring now

February 21, 2020 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Audio Designer, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for an audio designer with strong technical skills and Wwise proficiency to create, edit, and implement game-ready audio of the highest quality for AAA projects. They'll work closely with the audio, design and development teams. They'll maintain a high level of quality and consistency of assets throughout development.

Art Director, Hinterland Studio

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

We are seeking a talented, veteran Art Director. In this role, you will lead a team of artists across multiple areas — environment, characters, user-interface, visual effects, concept, etc. — and unify their efforts behind a clear artistic vision, ensuring the result of their labours communicates a coherent visual sensibility that reinforces gameplay, strengthens narrative, and delights our players. You will work in lock-step with and under the guidance of the studio Creative Director, to execute on their high-level creative vision for the project, bringing your formidable talents as an artist, leader, communicator, and collaborator, to the task. 

Gameplay Programmer, Double Fine Productions

Location: San Francisco, California

Double Fine has an immediate opening for a Gameplay Programmer for its San Francisco development studio on the Psychonauts 2 team. You will be responsible for developing systems on multiple platforms, working in areas like gameplay, AI, audio, animation, designer support, tools and potentially many other areas in order to support the needs of the team and the game. Applicants should have a strong preference for working in a highly creative, innovative, and nimble development environment, where collaborating with design, art, tech, and other disciplines is standard.  Knowledge or experience with the Unreal Engine is a strong plus, as is previous experience supporting game features as well as developer tools. Good problem solving skills, the ability to work well with others, and a passion for the process of developing creative, high-quality games are all key qualifications.   Double Fine is an inclusive company. We believe that a diverse team leads to best games. To help us increase the diversity of our team, we like to specifically encourage folks from underrepresented groups to apply. 

Gameplay Programmer, Sucker Punch Productions

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch Productions is looking for focused, collaborative, professional engineers to implement game play features for our upcoming project. We're looking for bright, energetic, and talented individuals who share our love of video games and our passion for creating innovative and fun experiences.

Work for this position will be done primarily in C++, with some work done in our proprietary Scheme-based scripting language. This is a highly collaborative position. You'll be working closely with our game design team during iteration on game play features.

Senior Software Engineer, Vicarious Visions

Location: Albany, New York

As a crucial part of the development team, your mission will be to collaborate with team members and others to deliver AAA quality code. In the spirit of inclusion, we encourage all to apply!

