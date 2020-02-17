Learn about the future of mental health in the game industry at GDC!

Mental health in the game industry is a key concern, and at GDC 2020 in San Francisco next month Take This executive director Eve Crevoshay will show you how mental health advocacy can improve the industry for everyone.

In a promising Advocacy track talk on "Mental Health State of the Industry: Past, Present & Future" Crevoshay will discuss the cultural assumptions and norms that have pervaded the industry over the last several decades, how those impact mental health in expected and unexpected ways, and how future research and operational and cultural changes can result in improved work experiences for all those who make games for a living.

Expect to walk away with a detailed understanding of what steps key organizations are taking to address mental health in games, and how to become part of these efforts through advocacy, action in their own companies, or outside volunteer efforts. The session will be action focused and future-facing -- don't miss it!

GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech