Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X will pack 12 teraflop GPU, shares more tech specs

Microsoft has just shared a pretty extensive rundown of the tech powering the next-gen Xbox Series X.

Although we already knew the upcoming console would boast a range of technologies and features including backwards compatibility, 8K support, Variable Rate Shading (VRS), Auto Low Latency Mode, a next-generation SSD, and a custom-designed processor, Microsoft has elaborated on how those new additions will impact performance.

Breaking the console down in a blog post, Xbox head Phil Spencer confirmed the Series X's custom processor will enable developers to leverage 12 teraflops of GPU performance, which is twice as much as as the current flagship Xbox One X.

Spencer said the new hardware would facilitate "higher frame rates, larger" and "more sophisticated game worlds."

He also expanded on what VRS will bring to the console, explaining that Microsoft's patented form of VRS will "empower developers to more efficiently utilize the full power of the Xbox Series X."

"Rather than spending GPU cycles uniformly to every single pixel on the screen, they can prioritize individual effects on specific game characters or important environmental objects," continued Spencer. "This technique results in more stable frame rates and higher resolution, with no impact on the final image quality."

Hardware-accelerated Direct X Raytracing should also facilitate environments with more realism and dynamism than before, while the inclusion of that aforementioned SSD will enable quicker load times and improved all-round performance.

The inclusion of 120 fps support and Dynamic Latency Input, the latter of which may mean controls are more precise and responsive, were also talked up as big new additions.

Spencer didn't just focus on hardware, though. He also said the Series X will support "four generations of gaming," and said Microsoft is committed to supporting backwards compatibility across the entire Xbox family - from the original Xbox and the Xbox 360 to the Xbox One.

"Xbox Series X is our fastest, most powerful console ever, designed for a console generation that has you at its center," he finished. "This means a high-fidelity gaming experience enclosed in a quiet and bold design, with the ability to discover thousands of games across four generations, all with more playing and less waiting."

You can find out more about the console by checking out the full blog post right here.