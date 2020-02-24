Esports company Tempo Storm nets $3.3 million to start making games

Newsbrief: Esports company Tempo Storm has raised $3.3 million in funding to expand into game development. The funding round was led by Galaxy Interactive, and will allow Tempo Storm to develop a digital deck-building card game called The Bazaar and create "audience-driven shows."

Founded back in 2014, Tempo Storm is best known putting fielding esports teams across a variety of games including Hearthstone, Super Smash Bros., Rainbow Six Siege, and Magic: The Gathering Shadowverse.

Outlining its plans to branch into the world of game development, however, the company explained it intends to "grow far beyond the confines of the traditional esports organization."