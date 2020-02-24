Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 24, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 24, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 24, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Esports company Tempo Storm nets $3.3 million to start making games

Esports company Tempo Storm nets $3.3 million to start making games

February 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
February 24, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Esports company Tempo Storm has raised $3.3 million in funding to expand into game development. The funding round was led by Galaxy Interactive, and will allow Tempo Storm to develop a digital deck-building card game called The Bazaar and create "audience-driven shows."

Founded back in 2014, Tempo Storm is best known putting fielding esports teams across a variety of games including Hearthstone, Super Smash Bros., Rainbow Six Siege, and Magic: The Gathering Shadowverse.

Outlining its plans to branch into the world of game development, however, the company explained it intends to "grow far beyond the confines of the traditional esports organization."

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.24.20]
Senior Lighting Artist
ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc.
ArtCraft Entertainment, Inc. — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.21.20]
Data Analyst
Purdue University
Purdue University — West Lafayette, Indiana, United States
[02.21.20]
Assistant Professor in Game Development and Design
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.21.20]
Senior Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image