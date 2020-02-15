Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a FX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario​, Canada

Responsibilities:

Utilize traditional art training and knowledge of 3D art, design and computer graphics software to build efficient, high quality special effects, keeping in mind technical specifications relating to memory usage and gameplay speed

Keep up-to-date with contemporary effects techniques and research new effects technologies and solutions

Cooperate closely with art, design, audio and development department to deliver first class visual effects that exceed the state of the art

Work under the creative guidance of the Art Director

Deliver work on time and according to schedule as prepared by the Art Director

Actively participate in the feedback loop including accepting feedback from and providing feedback within the art and level design team as required, staying current on the scope and understanding of the project

Multitask effectively, prioritize competing demands, and follow through on details

Qualifications:

2+ years’ previous experience creating high quality VFX for film or video games

Excellent understanding of what makes special effects work - particle systems, postprocessing effects and shaders (specular and normal maps)

University degree in visual arts with specialization in graphic design, commercial art, graphic communications or cartooning or completion of a college diploma program in graphic arts

Understanding of game engines, tools, pipelines and development processes

Working knowledge of a commercial 3D package

Good communication skills across multiple disciplines; ability to follow direction and to collaborate successfully with others

Ability to handle and prioritize multiple tasks, to meet deadlines and to excel under production conditions

Strong work ethic, self-direction and artistic vision, dedicated work ethic

Have a genuine enthusiasm and interest in video games

Preferred Extras:

Working experience with Maya, AfterEffects, Photoshop, and the Evolution Engine

Thorough knowledge of the game development process

Permanent, Full time (40 hrs/wk) @ $52,500 - $80,000/yr. Benefits include dental insurance, medical insurance, disability insurance.

