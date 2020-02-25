Drew McCoy departs Apex Legends developer Respawn after 10 years

Drew McCoy, one of Respawn’s founding developers, has announced his departure from the studio.

“I will absolutely cherish the last 10 years I spent helping start Respawn and ship some awesome games alongside amazing people,” shared McCoy in a tweet. I'll miss the people the most - the daily arguments, successes, failures, and everything inbetween.”

McCoy spent a decade at Respawn, most recently as an executive producer, helping to create the likes of Titanfall, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends. After spending 4 years at Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward, McCoy was one of the IW alum to depart and found Respawn alongside co-founders Jason West and Vince Zampella and has been with the studio ever since.

As for next steps, McCoy notes in those tweets that he’s on to a “new adventure” to encounter new challenges (after a short break), though has yet to share any details on what that adventure entails.