Drew McCoy departs Apex Legends developer Respawn after 10 years

Drew McCoy departs Apex Legends developer Respawn after 10 years

February 25, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
February 25, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Drew McCoy, one of Respawn’s founding developers, has announced his departure from the studio.

“I will absolutely cherish the last 10 years I spent helping start Respawn and ship some awesome games alongside amazing people,” shared McCoy in a tweet. I'll miss the people the most - the daily arguments, successes, failures, and everything inbetween.”

McCoy spent a decade at Respawn, most recently as an executive producer, helping to create the likes of Titanfall, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends. After spending 4 years at Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward, McCoy was one of the IW alum to depart and found Respawn alongside co-founders Jason West and Vince Zampella and has been with the studio ever since.

As for next steps, McCoy notes in those tweets that he’s on to a “new adventure” to encounter new challenges (after a short break), though has yet to share any details on what that adventure entails.

