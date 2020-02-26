Chat with Zachtronics' Matthew Burns about the making of Eliza at 4PM EST

Eliza, the Zachtronics-made visual novel about an AI-driven therapy app, is now nominated for multiple IGF 2020 awards! Its nominations for both the Seumas McNally Grand Prize and the award for Excellence in Narrative are a high-water mark for the Seattle-based company, and to celebrate the game's nominations, lead developer Matthew Burns is dropping by the GDC Twitch channel today at 4PM EST to discuss the game's design and development.

Burns, (who's previously dropped by the GDC Podcast), has spent a lot of time at Zachtronics helping craft unique narratives and settings for its normally puzzle-focused adventures. Now with Eliza, his writing has been given a chance to take center stage. If you've got questions for him about the making of Eliza or life at Zachtronics, drop by and ask them in Twitch chat!

