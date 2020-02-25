Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 25, 2020
Two of Riot Games' next few projects are being developed with Unity

Two of Riot Games' next few projects are being developed with Unity

February 25, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
February 25, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Riot Games built the engine powering its flagship game League of Legends from scratch, but a pair of upcoming games in development are taking a different route and making use of Unity.

Unity Technologies made note of the development in a press release, announcing that Riot Games’ Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift are both built using Unity.

The first, Legends of Runeterra, is already out in beta on PC with a mobile version on the way while Wild Rift is due out for mobile and consoles down the line. Both games are part of the handful of titles Riot announced it has in the works late last year after a solid decade of being, for the most part, a single-game studio.

The announcement from Unity only mentions the digital card game Legends of Runeterra and League-for-mobile reimagining League of Legends: Wild Rift as Unity-powered projects. There's no mention if Riot is using an in-house engine, Unity, or another option for the unnamed first-person shooter, RPG, and fighting game projects also currently being developed at the studio.

