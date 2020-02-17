Get a job: Double Fine Productions is hiring a Multiplayer Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Francisco, California

Double Fine has an immediate opening for a full time, permanent Multiplayer Network Programmer for its San Francisco development studio to work on an unannounced game. You’ll be responsible for the design, development and maintenance of server architecture, core systems and gameplay features for an online multiplayer game. Applicants should have a strong preference for working in a highly creative, innovative, and nimble development environment, where collaboration with design, art, tech, production, and other disciplines is standard. Knowledge or experience with the Unreal Engine is a strong plus, as is previous experience supporting game features and/or development tools. Good problem solving skills, the ability to work well and communicate effectively with others, and a passion for the process of developing creative, high-quality games are all key qualifications.

Responsibilities:

Designing, implementing, and supporting key multiplayer gameplay features using Unreal Engine 4.

Creating well documented and highly optimized code in C++.

Debugging bugs and optimizing performance for multiple platforms.

Being the primary driver of best practices around network capabilities and restrictions.

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years of professional experience with modern game engines, preferably working on multiplayer game systems.

Experience developing gameplay systems between server and client

Understand different game networking models and the pros and cons of each

Ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with programmers, artists and designers.

Ability to write clean, readable, reliable, documented and portable code.

Passion to learn, grow and share information with your co-workers.

A strong passion for online games/services and/or video game development.

Plusses:

2 or more years of professional experience working with Unreal Engine 4.

Development experience on the current generation of consoles, particularly Xbox One, and enthusiasm to develop for next gen consoles.

Experience implementing analytics systems to measure game design feature performance

Experience using Blueprints in Unreal Engine 4.

Experience in other programming languages in addition to C++.

Experience working with external APIs or SDKs.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.