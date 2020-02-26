Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 26, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 26, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 26, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Konami Code creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto has passed away

Obituary: Konami Code creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto has passed away

February 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
February 26, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming

Kazuhisa Hashimoto, game programmer and creator of the famous Konami Code, has passed away at the age of 79. 

Japanese composer and sound designer Yuji Takenouchi broke the news on Twitter, prompting an outpouring of tributes to the late programmer. 

Hashimoto created the Konami Code -- up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A -- during his work on the NES port of Konami's flagship shooter series Gradius

It was originally implemented so the dev team could make the title easier during testing, but was ultimately left in the finished product (out of fear of breaking the game) and eventually unearthed by inquisitive players. 

Since then, Hashimoto's creation has taken on a life of its own, and has popped up in a huge variety of games as an Easter egg or cheat code that doles out rewards ranging from extra lives, new difficulty modes, and hidden mini-games.

Related Jobs

Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.25.20]
Multiplayer Programmer
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.25.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.25.20]
Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank CA or Durham NC, California, United States
[02.25.20]
Mid to Senior Engine Programmer (Tools)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image