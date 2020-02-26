DeltaDNA and Earplay partner to bring analytics to voice-based games and apps

DeltaDNA has partnered with interactive audio company Earplay to bring its analytics platform to voice-based games and apps on Amazon and Google devices.

As reported by Venturebeat, DeltaDNA's analytics suite will be made available to Earplay users to help them optimize the player experience, boost engagement, and encourage in-app spending.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Earplay was established in 2013 and has worked on a number of interactive audio experiences including Jurassic World Revealed, Office Hours, Pugmire, and Mr. Robot: Daily Five/Nine.

DeltaDNA, meanwhile, has offered its services to a variety of high-profile clients including Sega, Bandai Namco, 505 Games, and CD Projekt Red, and was acquired by Unity last year for an undisclosed fee.

Commenting on its move into the interactive audio market, DeltaDNA chief exec Mark Robinson said the sector has "huge growth potential" and compared it to the early free-to-play mobile market.

“The voice-activated content sector is an exciting market with huge growth potential and reminds me a lot of the early days of free-to-play mobile games when player engagement and retention was and still is absolutely everything," he commented. "Therefore, it goes without saying that we’re delighted to be partnering with the leading development engine in this sector."