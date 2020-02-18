Explore 24 remarkable games at the GDC 2020 Indie Megabooth Showcase!

Hey game makers! Game Developers Conference organizers are pleased to announce that the Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase is returning to GDC 2020 for the seventh year running -- and this year it's again showcasing over twenty games!

Below you'll find the full list of indie titles, which will be playable by all GDC passholders at the Indie MEGABOOTH located on the second level inside the West Hall of the Moscone Convention Center from March 16th through March 20th.

With so many games to show off, the showcase will once again implement a mid-week refresh: half the titles will be available on Monday and Tuesday. Then a fresh set of curated games will be brought in to close out the event Wednesday through Friday.

The IMB showcase continues to be a fantastic collection of independent developers banding together to show off the latest and greatest indie games at conventions across the world.

IMB exists to support indie developers and to enable devs to showcase their work prominently at larger scale industry events and consumer shows, despite working with limited budgets and resources compared to triple-A studios.

With that in mind, here's the full list of games and devs that are coming to GDC 2020 as part of the Indie MEGABOOTH showcase!

Indie MEGABOOTH Showcase game lineup

Monday & Tuesday (listed alphabetically):

Dead Static Drive (Fanclub) Duster (Coldrice Games) Filament (Beard Envy) Going Under (Aggro Crab) Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator (Broken Arms Games) Neon Noodles (Vivid Helix) Plasticity (Plasticity Games) Playcraft (Bebop Games) Sons of Ra (Pharaoh Hound Games) Superliminal (Pillow Castle) Too Many Cooks (FINIFUGU Games) Wave Break (Funktronic Labs)

Wednesday-Friday (listed alphabetically):

Backworlds (Logic Ember) Evan’s Remains (Whitethorn Digital) HyperParasite (Troglobytes Games, S.L.) Maquette (MeNic Games) Mystic Pillars (Holy Cow Productions) NUTS (Joon, Pol, Muutsch & Char) Orbitals (Alleyway Games) Quench (Axon Interactive) Tunche (LEAP Game Studios) We Are The Caretakers (Heart Shaped Games) We should talk. (Insatiable Cycle) Yodha (Ogre Head Studio)

All of these games will be playable in the Indie MEGABOOTH showcase exhibit inside the Moscone Convention Center during GDC 2020. Don't miss it!

For more information about IMB visit indiemegabooth.com, or follow them on Twitter or Instagram @IndieMEGABOOTH. To stay indie know and up to date on IMB news, developers and indie game enthusiasts can join the IMB community via Discord or subscribe to the monthly newsletter.

