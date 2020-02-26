Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 26, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 26, 2020
arrowPress Releases
February 26, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Wonderful 101 dev PlatinumGames to open 100-person studio in Tokyo

The Wonderful 101 dev PlatinumGames to open 100-person studio in Tokyo

February 26, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
February 26, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Platinum Games is opening up a new studio in Tokyo, an announcement coupled with news that the company plans to launch a new game that follows in the footsteps of Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101.

Platinum SVP Hideki Kamiya and studio head Atsushi Inaba discussed both developments in an interview with Famitsu, translated and shared in brief by the folks over at Gematsu.

Both updates come as PlatinumGames’ Kickstarter campaign for a remaster of The Wonderful 101 continues to amass crowdfunding support. The drive kicked off earlier this month with a goal of $49,102, and quickly soared past that initial ask.

Currently the tally sits around $1.7 million in crowdsourced funds to go toward The Wonderful 101’s debut on non-Wii U platforms (so far Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam) and to further PlatinumGames’ self-publishing aspirations.

Related Jobs

Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[02.26.20]
Lead Unity Software Engineer
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[02.26.20]
Unity Software Engineer
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.25.20]
Multiplayer Programmer
Double Fine Productions
Double Fine Productions — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.25.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image