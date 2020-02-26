The Wonderful 101 dev PlatinumGames to open 100-person studio in Tokyo

Platinum Games is opening up a new studio in Tokyo, an announcement coupled with news that the company plans to launch a new game that follows in the footsteps of Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101.

Platinum SVP Hideki Kamiya and studio head Atsushi Inaba discussed both developments in an interview with Famitsu, translated and shared in brief by the folks over at Gematsu.

Both updates come as PlatinumGames’ Kickstarter campaign for a remaster of The Wonderful 101 continues to amass crowdfunding support. The drive kicked off earlier this month with a goal of $49,102, and quickly soared past that initial ask.

Currently the tally sits around $1.7 million in crowdsourced funds to go toward The Wonderful 101’s debut on non-Wii U platforms (so far Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam) and to further PlatinumGames’ self-publishing aspirations.