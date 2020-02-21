Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Shiver is hiring a Game Programmer/Software Engineer

February 26, 2020 | By Staff
Game Programmer/Software Engineer, Shiver Entertainment

Location: Miami, Florida

Shiver is looking for a full-time onsite programmer to join our software engineering team.  Part of the allure of our boutique-sized studio is that you will work on many different facets of the game, coupling your interest with the needs of the project.  You won’t be a cog-in-a-wheel here, hoping to work in the “cool” areas of the game.  That’s what you’ll be doing from day one, while working alongside some of the brightest programmers in the industry.

Requirements

  • Passion for games and programming
  • An eye for quality, consistency and attention to detail
  • Strong C++ programming and debugging skills
  • Ability to write performant code in a multitude of different areas
  • Good written and spoken English

Pluses

  • Graphics programming using shader languages and platform specific graphics APIs
  • Strong in math, linear algebra, and physics
  • Optimization and low-level programming
  • Knowledge and experience with Unreal Engine 4
  • Experience with multi-threaded systems

Skills and Requirements

  • BA/BS in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or equivalent
  • 2+ years of experience in writing software in C++
  • Must be legally able to work in the United States (sorry, no visa sponsorship)

Interested? Apply now.

