Get a job: Shiver is hiring a Game Programmer/Software Engineer

Location: Miami, Florida

Shiver is looking for a full-time onsite programmer to join our software engineering team. Part of the allure of our boutique-sized studio is that you will work on many different facets of the game, coupling your interest with the needs of the project. You won’t be a cog-in-a-wheel here, hoping to work in the “cool” areas of the game. That’s what you’ll be doing from day one, while working alongside some of the brightest programmers in the industry.

Requirements

Passion for games and programming

An eye for quality, consistency and attention to detail

Strong C++ programming and debugging skills

Ability to write performant code in a multitude of different areas

Good written and spoken English

Pluses

Graphics programming using shader languages and platform specific graphics APIs

Strong in math, linear algebra, and physics

Optimization and low-level programming

Knowledge and experience with Unreal Engine 4

Experience with multi-threaded systems

Skills and Requirements

BA/BS in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or equivalent

2+ years of experience in writing software in C++

Must be legally able to work in the United States (sorry, no visa sponsorship)

