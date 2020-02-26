Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 26, 2020
Roblox raises $150 million for game-making, game-playing platform

Roblox raises $150 million for game-making, game-playing platform

February 26, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Roblox Corporation, the developers of the rapidly growing custom game platform by the same name, announced today that the company has raised $150 million in Series G Financing, with investment firm Andreessen Horowitz at the helm. 

Per a press release sent to Gamasutra, the also company announced it would be opening a tender offer for up to $350 million of common and preferred shares. The company also announced that its platform has hit 115 million monthly active users, a number it aims to grow with its newfound funds. 

Roblox has had quite a good few years with its financials. Late last year Sensor Tower predicted that the company had earned over $1 billion lifetime gross revenue on the mobile version of the game alone. At the time, it pegged that version of the game of being downloaded over 290 million times. 

That growth and stability no doubt proved attractive to the folks at Andreessen Horowitz. According to general partner David George, “Roblox is one of those rare platform companies with massive traction and an organic, high-growth business model that will advance the company, and push the industry forward for many years to come.”

